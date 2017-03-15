March 15 Uniqure Nv
* Uniqure announces 2016 financial results and provides
update on company progress
* Q4 loss per share $0.58
* Uniqure nv- as of december 31, 2016, company held cash and
cash equivalents of $132.5 million, compared with $221.6 million
as of december 31, 2015
* Uniqure nv- company expects its cash on hand will be
sufficient to fund operations into 2019
* Uniqure nv says plans to advance hemophilia b program into
late-stage clinical development are ongoing, with a pivotal
trial expected to begin in 2018
* Uniqure nv says continues to advance amt-130 towards
filing an investigational new drug (ind) application to begin
clinical studies in 2018
* Uniqure nv -intends to reduce capital expenditures in 2017
and 2018 and realize operational cost savings from strategic
restructuring initiated in nov 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: