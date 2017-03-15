March 15 Uniqure Nv

* Uniqure announces 2016 financial results and provides update on company progress

* Q4 loss per share $0.58

* Uniqure nv- as of december 31, 2016, company held cash and cash equivalents of $132.5 million, compared with $221.6 million as of december 31, 2015

* Uniqure nv- company expects its cash on hand will be sufficient to fund operations into 2019

* Uniqure nv says plans to advance hemophilia b program into late-stage clinical development are ongoing, with a pivotal trial expected to begin in 2018

* Uniqure nv says continues to advance amt-130 towards filing an investigational new drug (ind) application to begin clinical studies in 2018

* Uniqure nv -intends to reduce capital expenditures in 2017 and 2018 and realize operational cost savings from strategic restructuring initiated in nov 2016