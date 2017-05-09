May 9 Uniqure Nv:

* Uniqure announces first quarter 2017 financial results and highlights recent company progress

* Q1 loss per share $0.80

* Q1 revenue $3.3 million versus $4.3 million

* Uniqure NV - expects its cash on hand will be sufficient to fund operations into 2019

* Uniqure NV - intends to significantly reduce capital expenditures in 2017 and 2018