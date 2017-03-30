March 30 Unirita Inc:

* Says it has appointed Hiroki Takefuji as the new Chairman of the Board in the company

* Appoints Hiroyuki Kitano as the new Executive President of the company, to replace Hiroki Takefuji

* Effective date April 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/U3Yr7X

