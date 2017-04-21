BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 UNIRITA Inc :
* Says it plans business and capital alliance with I-NET CORP, mainly in cloud business and relative technology development business
* Says UNIRITA plans to acquire 0.6 percent stake of shares (100,000 shares) in I-NET, and I-NET will acquire 1.2 percent stake of shares (100,000 shares) in UNIRITA
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XEqwbs
