BRIEF-Japan Third Party says top shareholder decreases voting power to 12.6 pct
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
March 30 Unirita Inc:
* Says it will set up a new wholly owned subsidiary, UNIRITA PLUS Inc., which will be engaged in the provision of product sales and service in west Japan area in Osaka, Japan
* Says UNIRITA PLUS will be capitalized at 25 million yen
* Effective date April 3
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sHKlk7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
June 15 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd