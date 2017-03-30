March 30 Unirita Inc:

* Says it will set up a new wholly owned subsidiary, UNIRITA PLUS Inc., which will be engaged in the provision of product sales and service in west Japan area in Osaka, Japan

* Says UNIRITA PLUS will be capitalized at 25 million yen

* Effective date April 3

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sHKlk7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)