BRIEF-AV Concept Hold says expects to record an increase in FY net profit
* Expected result due to significant increase of more than 25% in company's share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates
Feb 23 Unisem M Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 51.3 million RGT
* Qtrly revenue 362.1 million RGT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner