UPDATE 1-Chinese start-up Mobike gains $600 mln in biggest financing round to date
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
April 25 Unisem M Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 44.9 million RGT; qtrly revenue 360.2 million RGT
* Year ago qtrly net profit 34.7 million RGT, revenue 317.8 million RGT Source text:(bit.ly/2oFNiXC) Further company coverage:
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.