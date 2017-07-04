UPDATE 2-KKR bids $500 mln for Australian mortgage lender Pepper
* Deal comes amid early signs of property market slowdown (Recasts; adds industry context, fund manager quote, shares)
July 4 Uniserve Communications Corp:
* Uniserve enters share exchange agreement to acquire an additional 20% of Glenbriar Technologies
* Uniserve Communications - uniserve will exchange 2.1 million Uniserve shares for an additional 26.9 million Glenbriar shares held by directors of Glenbriar
* Uniserve Communications Corp - upon closing of this transaction, Uniserve will own 82.2% of issued and outstanding shares of Glenbriar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 5 India's No. 3 e-commerce player Snapdeal has rejected an initial takeover offer from its larger rival Flipkart this week, but the talks between the two camps that have been attempting to forge a deal for months continue, said two sources close to the matter.
