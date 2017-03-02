March 2 Unisync Corp:

* Carmin Garofalo appointed to president and ceo of unisync corp (tsx.v: uni)

* Unisync Corp - Garofalo will succeed Douglas F Good, who will continue as executive chairman of Unisync

* Unisync Corp - effective April 26, 2017, Garofalo will also become a member of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: