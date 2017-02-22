UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Unisync Corp
* Unisync reports first quarter financial results
* Unisync Corp - revenues of $14.5 million for quarter, an increase of 8.5 pct over last fiscal years' revenues
* Unisync Corp - reported net income of $89,910 in quarter ended December 31, 2016 was up from $11,884 in comparable quarter last year
* Unisync says recent stabilization of Canadian dollar against US dollar along with product sourcing changes expected to improve margins through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources