BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
April 4 Unit Corp:
* Unit Corp announces agreements to acquire oil & gas assets in its Hoxbar core area in western Oklahoma and to sell common stock through an at-the-market offering
* Purchase price for transaction is about $57 million in cash plus 180 net acres in McClain County
* Acquisition adds approximately 8,300 net acres to Unit Petroleum's Hoxbar core area in southwestern Oklahoma
* Says to sell shares of company's common stock up to an aggregate offering price of $100 million
* To use any net proceeds from sale of shares to fund acquisitions, future capital expenditures, repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc