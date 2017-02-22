BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Unite Group PLC
* FY adjusted EPRA earnings up 24 pct to £61.3 million or 27.7p (2015: £49.5 million, 23.1p)
* FY profit before tax £201.4 million (2015: £388.4 million)
* FY final dividend declared up 26% to 12.0p (2015: 9.5p).
* Full year dividend of 18.0p (2015: 15.0p)
* Like-For-Like rental growth of 3.8% for full year (2015: 3.8%)
* Reservations for 17/18 academic year at 75%, a record level for this time of year (2015: 67%)
* Brexit not expected to significantly impact student numbers and supports strategy to focus on relationships with high to mid- ranked universities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14