Hong Kong's central bank raises base rate 25 basis points after Fed hike
HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
April 10 Unite Group Plc:
* At March 31 Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund Property portfolio was independently valued at 2,084 mln stg; increase of 0.5 pct during quarter
* USAF portfolio comprises 24,176 beds in 68 properties across 23 university towns and cities in UK
* London Student Accommodation Joint Venture ('LSAV') as at March 31 portfolio was independently valued at 1,079 mln stg; up 0.6 pct in quarter on LFL basis
* Increase in valuations is driven by rental growth with yields remaining stable in quarter
* Reservations for 2017/18 academic year at record levels with 77 pct of rooms booked versus 74 pct; prices support full year rental growth outlook of 3.0-3.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements