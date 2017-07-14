FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unite says to hold consultative ballot on Royal Mail pension proposals
July 14, 2017 / 9:19 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Unite says to hold consultative ballot on Royal Mail pension proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Unite:

* To hold consultative ballot on royal mail pension proposals

* Said that it would be making no recommendation to its members on the package

* The balloting of members is due to start early next week and close on monday 7 august

* "We have had many discussions with the company over the last few months and these have been difficult."

* "However, the unite negotiating team consider that what is on offer is the best achievable in the circumstances" (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

