Feb 21 United Airlines:

* Launches new Basic Economy Fare option for twin cities travel

* Basic Economy Fares will first be offered only in Minneapolis, to and from domestic hubs before expanding to rest of U.S., Caribbean

* In Basic Economy Fares option, full-sized carry-on bags will not be allowed on board but can be checked-in for $25 checked baggage fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: