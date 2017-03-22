March 22 United Bancshares Inc

* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing

* United Bancshares Inc - all-cash transaction is valued at $29.5 million

* United Bancshares Inc - boards of directors of United and Benchmark have approved merger, bank merger and merger agreement - SEC filing

* United Bancshares Inc - pursuant to agreement united will purchase from Benchmark all of issued and outstanding shares of Benchmark

* United Bancshares Inc - pursuant to agreement, Benchmark will merge with and into united with united being surviving entity

* United Bancshares Inc - upon termination of merger agreement, Benchmark may be required to pay united a termination fee of $1.3 million