April 27 United Bankshares Inc:

* United Bankshares Inc announces earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Bankshares Inc - net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $107.6 million, which was an increase of $9.3 million

* United Bankshares Inc -Q1 of 2017 results produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.09% and an annualized return on average equity of 6.98%