BRIEF-Veritas Investments says initiated legal proceedings against Gosh Holdings
* Initiated legal proceedings against Gosh Holdings Ltd, purchaser of business of Nosh Group ltd
April 7 Cardinal Financial Corp
* United Bankshares, Inc. secures remaining regulatory and shareholder approvals for merger with Cardinal Financial Corp.
* Cardinal Financial Corp - Companies expect to complete transaction on April 21, 2017.
* HAS AGREED TO SELL 61 PROPERTIES IN HELSINGBORG TO WILLHEM AND FOLKSAMGRUPPEN
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.