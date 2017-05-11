BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 11 United Community Bancorp Inc:
* United Community Bancorp increases quarterly cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.09per share
* United Community Bancorp - board of directors has approved an increase in company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.06 per share to $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: