July 11, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings expects Q2 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be up about 2 pct compared to Q2 of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings:

* Expects Q2 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be up approximately 2.0 percent compared to q2 of 2016

* United continental holdings inc - united airlines' june 2017 consolidated load factor decreased 1.4 points compared to june 2016

* United Continental - june 2017 consolidated traffic (rpm) increased 3.4 percent and consolidated capacity (asm) increased 5.0 percent versus june 2016​

* With exception of pacific, all regions performed in-line with to slightly better than initial expectations in june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

