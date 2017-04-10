GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 10 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* United Continental Holdings Inc - UAL's march 2017 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 3.0 percent
* United Continental Holdings Inc - March consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 3.4 percent versus march 2016
* United Continental Holdings Inc - UAL's march 2017 consolidated load factor decreased 0.3 points compared to march 2016
* United Continental Holdings - co now expects first-quarter 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be approximately flat compared to q1 of 2016
* United Continental Holdings Inc says march passenger load factor 79.6 pct versus 79.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.