BRIEF-Clifton Bancorp Inc to pay $0.25 special dividend
* Clifton Bancorp Inc - declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on or about July 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 United Credit Systems:
* FY 2016 net interest income of 14.41 billion roubles ($252.84 million) versus 10.54 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 net loss of 22 million roubles versus loss 5.28 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2qfc8zr Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9933 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HFF arranges $125 million refinancing for a high-quality retail center in El segundo, CA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces public offering of additional shares of common stock