April 18 United Financial Bancorp Inc-

* United Financial Bancorp -net interest income increased by $1.1 million, or 2.6%, to $44.3 million during the first quarter of 2017

* United Financial Bancorp Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.27

* United Financial Bancorp Inc - qtrly total revenue $52.8 million versus $50.1 million Source text: (bit.ly/2okSyjT) Further company coverage: