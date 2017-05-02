WRAPUP 4-Turkish minister lands in Qatar aiming to help ease Gulf rift
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
May 2 United Game Tech Plc:
* Said on Friday realizes another successful capital increase
* A total of 1.34 million shares were placed at an issue price of 1.00 euro per share. The gross issuing proceeds therefore total 1.34 million euros ($1.46 million)
* The new shares were issued to long-term oriented, strategic investors and are subject to a lock-up period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* Six decliners for every advancer; energy group down 3.9 pct
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.