May 2 United Game Tech Plc:

* Said on Friday realizes another successful capital increase

* A total of 1.34 million shares were placed at an issue price of 1.00 euro per share. The gross issuing proceeds therefore total 1.34 million euros ($1.46 million)

* The new shares were issued to long-term oriented, strategic investors and are subject to a lock-up period of 12 months