BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
April 19 United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp:
* United Hunter Oil And Gas Corp. Announces a non-brokered private placement
* United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp says non-brokered private placemen of up to 1 million common shares at a price of $0.20 per common share
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.