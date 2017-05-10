BlackRock takes Scalable Capital stake in Europe "robo-advisor" push
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
May 10 Dundee Corp:
* United Hydrocarbon International Corp enters into agreement with Delonex
* Dundee Corp- subsidiary, United Hydrocarbon International Corp has entered into an agreement with Delonex Energy Ltd
* Says Delonex will pay $35 million on closing of transaction, and will pay an additional $50 million if first oil is achieved
* Dundee Corp - under terms of agreement, Delonex has committed us$65 million in funding within two years of closing date
* Dundee - under deal Delonex will acquire United Hydrocarbon Chad Ltd,unit of United, and holder of United's psc in republic of Chad
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.
June 20 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd