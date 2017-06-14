Fitch Affirms Egypt at 'B'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Egypt's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with a
Stable Outlook.
The issue ratings on Egypt's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds
are also affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling and the Short-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs are all affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Egypt's ratings balance a large fiscal deficit, a high gen