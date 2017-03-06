March 6 United International Enterprises Ltd :

* FY revenue $296.4 million versus $259.1 million year ago

* FY pre-tax profit $93.2 million versus $119.0 million year ago

* Sees net profit attributable to equity holders of company for 2017 is expected to be at same level as result reported in 2016

* Ordinary dividend of $4.00per share and special final dividend of $1.00per share for 2016 will be proposed Source text for Eikon:

