May 24 UNITED INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES LTD:

* Q1 REVENUE $85.3 MILLION VERSUS $62.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT $27.0 MILLION VERSUS $19.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE BOARD IS OF THE VIEW THAT UIE’S NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY FOR 2017 WILL BE HIGHER THAN THE RESULT REPORTED IN 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)