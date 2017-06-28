BRIEF-UK competitions watchog decides not to refer acquisition by ZPG of Expert Agent
* Cma has decided, on information currently available to it, not to refer following merger to a phase 2 investigation under provisions of enterprise act 2002:
June 28 UNITED INTERNET AG:
* DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET AG: VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR DRILLISCH - ACCEPTANCE RATE AMOUNTS TO 1.24 PERCENT
* TOGETHER WITH ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDING, UNITED INTERNET HOLDS TOTAL STAKE OF APPROX 30.91 PERCENT DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY IN THIS TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES
* AS AT EXPIRY OF ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ON JUNE 23, 2017, TENDER OFFER HAS BEEN ACCEPTED FOR A TOTAL OF 839,170 DRILLISCH SHARES
* ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD COMMENCES TODAY AND EXPIRES ON JULY 12, 2017, MIDNIGHT (FRANKFURT AM MAIN LOCAL TIME) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects that core NPAT for financial year ending on 30 June 2017 will be between $33.5 million and $35.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced that it has agreed to sell its entire remaining stake in Visma, together with a smaller stake from Cinven