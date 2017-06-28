June 28 UNITED INTERNET AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET AG: VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR DRILLISCH - ACCEPTANCE RATE AMOUNTS TO 1.24 PERCENT

* TOGETHER WITH ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDING, UNITED INTERNET HOLDS TOTAL STAKE OF APPROX 30.91 PERCENT DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY IN THIS TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES

* ‍AS AT EXPIRY OF ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ON JUNE 23, 2017, TENDER OFFER HAS BEEN ACCEPTED FOR A TOTAL OF 839,170 DRILLISCH SHARES​

* ‍ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD COMMENCES TODAY AND EXPIRES ON JULY 12, 2017, MIDNIGHT (FRANKFURT AM MAIN LOCAL TIME)​