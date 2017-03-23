March 23 United Internet AG

* FY EBIT rose 19.5 percent to 647.2 million eur

* FY sales rose 6.3 percent to 3.949 billion eur

* Increase in customer contracts of 1.00 million to 16.97 million

* EBITDA grows by 11.0% to eur 840.6 million

* Operating EPS up 23.1% to eur 2.13

* Dividend increased to eur 0.80 per share

* Guidance 2017: increase of approx. 800,000 in customer contracts, sales growth of approx. 7%, EBITDA increase of approx. 12%

* In 2018, company expects over 20 million customer contracts in total

* EBITDA in 2018 is expected to grow by approx. 10% and thus exceed eur 1 billion for first time