BRIEF-Synopsys says Toshiba deployed co's VC Formal solution
Synopsys - announced Toshiba has deployed co's VC formal solution as their systemverilog assertion based formal verification solution
March 23 United Internet AG
* FY EBIT rose 19.5 percent to 647.2 million eur
* FY sales rose 6.3 percent to 3.949 billion eur
* Increase in customer contracts of 1.00 million to 16.97 million
* EBITDA grows by 11.0% to eur 840.6 million
* Operating EPS up 23.1% to eur 2.13
* Dividend increased to eur 0.80 per share
* Guidance 2017: increase of approx. 800,000 in customer contracts, sales growth of approx. 7%, EBITDA increase of approx. 12%
* In 2018, company expects over 20 million customer contracts in total
EBITDA in 2018 is expected to grow by approx. 10% and thus exceed eur 1 billion for first time
OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.