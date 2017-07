BRIEF-United Labels H1 revenue down to EUR 14.7 mln

July 18 (Reuters) - UNITED LABELS AG:

* RECORDED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 14.7 MILLION (PREV. YEAR: EUR 16.0 MILLION) IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* ‍BASED ON CURRENT PROJECTIONS, EBIT IS EXPECTED TO LIE BETWEEN EUR 1.7 MILLION AND EUR 2.7 MILLION IN 2017​

* ‍OVERALL, GROWTH TARGET FOR GROUP REVENUE IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR STANDS AT 2%-7%​

* ORDER BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST HALF STOOD AT EUR 6.9 MILLION AT GROUP LEVEL, WHICH WAS UP EUR 0.5 MILLION ON PREVIOUS QUARTER

* H1 ‍POST-TAX EARNINGS FOR GROUP IMPROVED TO EUR 0.3 MILLION, UP FROM EUR -0.4 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)