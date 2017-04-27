April 27 United Labels AG:

* Improved earnings in the first quarter

* Group revenue stands at 7.0 million euros ($7.63 million)after Q1

* Q1 post-tax profit for group improved to 0.2 million euros (prev. year: 0.1 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA rose to 0.7 million euros (prev. year: 0.5 million euros)

* Overall, growth target for group revenue in 2017 financial year stands at 2-7 pct. Based on current projections, EBIT is expected to lie between 1.7 million and 2.7 million euros in 2017

* Q1 EBIT increased to 0.5 million euros (prev. year: 0.3 million euros)