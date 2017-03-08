UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 United Natural Foods Inc:
* United Natural Foods Inc announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.49 to $2.54
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Sees FY 2017 sales about $9.38 billion to $9.46 billion
* Q2 sales $2.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.33 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $2.53 to $2.58
* In second half of fiscal 2017, co expects to incur restructuring charges of between $3.5 million and $4.0 million
* United Natural Foods - in second half of fiscal 2017 expects to incur restructuring charges of between $3.5 million and $4.0 million before taxes
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.54, revenue view $9.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to be approximately 0.5% to 0.6% of estimated fiscal 2017 net sales
* United Natural Foods - company estimates elimination or relocation of about 265 positions under plan that will be largely completed in Q3 fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources