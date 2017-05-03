BRIEF-UMP Healthcare says Jiang Tianfan resigned as executive director
Jiang Tianfan resigned as an executive director
May 3 United Orthopedic Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 8 million shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share
* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment and working capital enrichment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8C6mZR
(Beijing Headline News)
Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis
Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories