May 3 United Orthopedic Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 8 million shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment and working capital enrichment

