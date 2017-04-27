April 28 United Overseas Bank Ltd

* Qtrly net profit after tax S$807 million versus S$766 million a year ago

* No dividend on ordinary shares has been declared for Q1 of 2017

* Qtrly net interest margin decreased 5 basis points to 1.73%.

* As at 31 March 2017, group's common equity tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) remained strong at 13.2% and 17.3% respectively

* Qtrly net interest income grew 2.3% to S$1.30 billion