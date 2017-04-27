BRIEF-THL Credit raises $511 mln collateralized loan obligation
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
April 28 United Overseas Bank Ltd
* Qtrly net profit after tax S$807 million versus S$766 million a year ago
* No dividend on ordinary shares has been declared for Q1 of 2017
* Qtrly net interest margin decreased 5 basis points to 1.73%.
* As at 31 March 2017, group's common equity tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) remained strong at 13.2% and 17.3% respectively
* Qtrly net interest income grew 2.3% to S$1.30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
* Guggenheim Investments places 39 ETFS on the new no-transaction-fee ETF platform by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Source text for Eikon:
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: