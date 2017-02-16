BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
Feb 17 United Overseas Bank Ltd :
* Against subdued growth environment of 2016, delivered a steady income stream, supported by our diverse fee and lending businesses
* Global uncertainty, slow growth and rapid digital transformation will continue in 2017
* "Asia with its increasing integration and consumer affluence presents opportunities for long-term players such as UOB" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.