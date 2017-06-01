BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1United Radiant Technology Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share for 2016
* Says ex-dividend date is July 6
* Last date before book closure July 9 with book closure period from July 10 to July 14
* Record date July 14
* Payment date is Aug. 9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6YxUp2
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions