BRIEF-Shoretel to offer SMS APIs through Google cloud platform
* Shoretel inc says has become a google cloud platform technology partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 United Radiant Technology Corp :
* Says it plans to repurchase 4.7 percent stake of shares during the period from June 12 to Aug. 11, for up to T$161.2 million in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s46p6k
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shoretel inc says has become a google cloud platform technology partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EXECUTES A NEW LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH THE COMPANY GULF DTH FZ LLC, BASED IN DUBAI
* Vice media and globosat partner to expand vice across brazil