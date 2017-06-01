BRIEF-Scomi Engineering updates on action filed against Prasarana Malaysia and Rapid Rail Sdn by unit
* Scomi Transit Projects Sdn on 16 june filed an action in high court of malaya against prasarana malaysia and rapid rail sdn
June 1 United Radiant Technology Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share for 2016
* Says ex-dividend date is July 6
* Last date before book closure July 9 with book closure period from July 10 to July 14
* Record date July 14
* Payment date is Aug. 9
LONDON, June 21 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, has been admitted to hospital with an infection and will miss the formal opening of parliament, but he remains in good spirits, Buckingham Palace said.
FRANKFURT, June 21 ProSiebenSat.1 said on Wednesday it had taken a majority stake in Jochen Schweizer GmbH, which operates a business for gift experiences such as balloon trips and bungee jumps, to combine with a similar business the German media firm already owns.