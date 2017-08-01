BRIEF-United States Steel Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering

Aug 1 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp

* United States Steel Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering

* United States Steel Corp - ‍pricing of its $750 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior notes due 2025​

* United States Steel Corp - ‍notes were issued at a price equal to 100% of their face value​

* United States Steel Corp - ‍notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on february 15 and august 15 of each year beginning on february 15, 2018​

* United States Steel - ‍notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on Feb 15,Aug 15 of each year beginning on february 15, 2018​

* United States Steel Corp - ‍ notes will mature on August 15, 2025​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: