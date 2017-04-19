BRIEF-linde North America announces new production joint venture with Air Products
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
April 19 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:
* United Steelworkers Local 1976 ratify five-year agreement with CP
* Says agreement ensures wage increases of 2 percent each year over term of contract
* New agreement takes effect Jan. 1, 2018
* Co, USW Local 1976 announced that five-year labour agreement covering about 600 employees in Canada has been ratified
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop