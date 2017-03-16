March 16 United Steelworkers:

* Tentative agreement has been reached between bargaining teams for United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1976 and CP Rail

* United Steelworkers says details of agreement will not be made public until ratification votes are completed

* United Steelworkers says employees' existing collective agreement expires Dec. 31, 2017