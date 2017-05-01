BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
May 1 United Technologies Corp:
* United Technologies prices offering of senior notes
* United Technologies Corp says has priced an offering of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% notes due 2020
* United Technologies Corp says has also priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.050% notes due 2047
* United Technologies Corp -priced $800 million aggregate principal amount of 2.800% notes due 2024, $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.125% notes due 2027
* United Technologies Corp - priced an offering o $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.300% notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp
NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based stock exchange-traded funds during the most recent week, delivering the funds the most cash since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday.