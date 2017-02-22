BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 United Therapeutics Corp :
* United Therapeutics Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual financial results
* Q4 revenue $409 million
* Q4 revenue view $415.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.43
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $4.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V