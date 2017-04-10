BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
April 10 Uniti Group Inc -
* To acquire Southern Light
* Deal for approximately $700 million in cash and equity
* Expects to achieve annual run-rate cost savings related to acquisition of southern light of $10 million within 24 months after closing
* Deal consideration consists of $635 million in cash and issuance of approximately 2.5 million operating partnership units
* Transaction is intended to be leverage neutral on a pro forma basis following expected permanent financing
* Expects to fund transaction with cash on hand, proceeds from potential debt or equity financings, borrowings under revolving credit facility
* Received committed financing from CitiGroup, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and RBC Capital Markets LLC for entire cash portion of purchase price
* Expects to fund transaction with cash on hand, proceeds from potential debt or equity financings and borrowings under revolving credit facility
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.