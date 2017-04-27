BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Unitil Corp:
* Unitil reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.88
* Qtrly gas revenues $ 74.8 million versus $ 73.1 million
* Qtrly electric revenues $49.5 million versus $51.1 million
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer