BRIEF-Atlantia intends to keep Abertis on the stock exchange
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
April 24 Unity Bancorp Inc
* Unity Bancorp reports 16.8% increase in net income, excluding nonrecurring gain
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.30
* Unity Bancorp Inc - net interest income, increased $1.4 million to $10.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Says provision for loan losses was $250 thousand for quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $50 thousand,
* Unity Bancorp Inc - book value per common share was $10.38 as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.