April 24 Unity Bancorp Inc

* Unity Bancorp reports 16.8% increase in net income, excluding nonrecurring gain

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.30

* Unity Bancorp Inc - net interest income, increased $1.4 million to $10.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Says provision for loan losses was $250 thousand for quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $50 thousand,

* Unity Bancorp Inc - book value per common share was $10.38 as of March 31, 2017