May 5 Univar Inc

* Univar reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Univar inc - raising guidance for full year, to deliver mid-to-high single digit adjusted ebitda growth

* Univar inc - for q2 of 2017, company expects adjusted ebitda growth of mid single digits from last year's $148.2 million

* Univar inc - univar is now expecting mid-single digit ebitda growth in first half of this year

* Univar inc qtrly net sales of $2.0 billion equaled prior year, despite 3 percent lower volumes

* Q1 revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S