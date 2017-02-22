BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 22 Univar Inc
* Univar reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.43
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion
* Univar Inc - Univar expects to deliver mid-single digit adjusted EBITDA growth in 2017
* Univar Inc - For Q1 of 2017, company expects adjusted EBITDA to be slightly above last year's Q1 of $134.1 million
* Qtrly total consolidated net sales $1.81 billion versus $1.97 billion
* Q4 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Univar Inc - Expects low single digit adjusted EBITDA growth in first half, "accelerating" to near double-digit growth by year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017